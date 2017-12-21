When the photographer Nan Goldin's notorious diaristic series " The Ballad of Sexual Dependency ," which documented '80s New York in all its unglamorous glory, went back on display at MoMA last year, it once again drew its fair share of attention—a far more positive type that it received in the past, like that time President Bill Clinton accused Goldin of helping invent heroin chic. Viewed in 2016, though, the images suddenly struck a chord that it never could have decades ago: It made the case clearer than ever that Goldin should be among the artists like Andy Warhol who are now credited with practically having invented Instagram culture, long before smart phones even existed.

This response did not please Goldin, never mind that she's said she intended for the series to "show exactly what [her] world looks like," which sounds just like what a person's social media feed is supposed to do. (At least before they become so manicured.) "I’m not responsible for anything like social media, am I? Tell me I’m not," she said to the New York Times when revisiting the series, which is typical of her raw, documentary, and seemingly candid style. "It can't be true, but if it is, I feel terrible."

A little over a year later, though, Goldin seems to have warmed up to the app. On December 14, an account with the bio "the official account of Nan Goldin's studio" made its first post: a warmly lit photo from 1992, picturing a semi-undressed couple named Andres and Joey atop a hotel bed in Berlin that has amassed its fair share of excited comments, including one welcoming her to "instaNAN." Though the account is unverified, Goldin's studio confirmed to W that the artist has indeed joined Instagram (though did not immediately respond to requests for more about the decision from Goldin).

Loading View on Instagram

That same day, Goldin also posted a blurry, nighttime photo captioned "Gigi in Blue Grotto, Capri 1997," and the next, she moved away from her own previously seen work to a moodboard-like grid featuring tight crops of artworks like Jan Provoost's Allegory of Christianity from 1501-1515, Caravaggio's Death of the Virgin from 1606, and Eugène Delacroix’s Scene of the Massacre at Chios from 1824, all of which fell under the caption "Crazy Scary."

Loading View on Instagram

Goldin—apparently already a fan of double posting—posted another photo that day of the German actor Clemens Schick, whom Goldin hooked up with in the '90s before realizing he was gay, as she laughingly told the Guardian last year, and has been close friends with ever since. From there, there's also a 1996 photo of Kathleen White—Goldin's friend whom she documented extensively throughout the AIDS crisis of the '90s, as seen in her current show at Pioneer Works—and Renoir's 1868 painting of a nude man posing with a cat.

Warhol is of course long gone, but Goldin is in fact the latest artist now being credited for their pre-Instagram tendencies—much to their chagrin—to join the app. Cindy Sherman , for example, made her Instagram public this summer—though it wasn't long before she told W that she "actually hate[s] the idea of selfies" and cringes when she hears people say she's the queen of them. (She's almost always the main star of her portraiture, but to Sherman, they don't depict herself, but rather the characters she's adopting.)

There's no word yet on how Goldin feels about selfies these days—though her self-portrait " Nan One Month After Being Battered " remains one of the most famous photos from "The Ballad of Sexual Dependency"—but so far her account seems to suggest she's not averse to the concept. Her most recent post is simply an apparently candid photo of the artist herself, captioned "Me in Milan, September 2017."

Loading View on Instagram

If only we could see her teensy avatar just as clearly: a photo of Goldin taking a drag from her cigarette, her expression quite appropriately in between a smirk and a side eye. (On the other hand, if you're getting impatient waiting for the next of Goldin's posts, you can take a look back at the fan page of her archives—one of only 16 accounts she follows— here .)

Related: Facetime with Cindy Sherman: The Artist on Her "Selfie" Project for W, and What's Behind Her Celebrated Instagram

See Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner as Performance Artists With a Sense of Humor: