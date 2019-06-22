That empty pit in your stomach—the one you’ve been feeling since Game of Thrones ended—won’t be empty much longer. That GoT prequel we’ve been hearing so much about has already started filming , and according to its star, Naomi Watts , it'll be worth the wait. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Watts finally opened up about the mysterious show, which is said to be set 5000 years before the original.

“It is intimidating. It’s very exciting,” Watts said. “And yes, having just come off the last series, where the world was blowing up over it. Everything was Game Of Thrones related. All the advertising on TV, every article – everyone’s jumping on that bandwagon. So, it is scary.” Watts added that she hopes “fans come along and get to find something new and interesting” in their version of Westeros. “I think they won’t be let down, it’s a great team of people they’ve put together.”

Speaking of everyone’s favorite fictional continent, GoT mastermind has warned fans that there will be some major disparities between the prequel and the world that was so painstakingly established in GoT. “Westeros is a very different place,” he told Entertainment Weekly . “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built.” Martin said that while the prequel’s world will be “different” and “older” it will hopefully be “part of the fun of the series.”

Perhaps the clearest sign of what we can expect from the show comes from HBO itself. In a statement, the network said it will chronicle “the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know.”

Um, yes please.

