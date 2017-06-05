If Natalie Portman ever needs to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, she now has the perfect hideout. According to Trulia , the Academy Award winner recently purchased a sprawling compound in Montecito , a small community in Santa Barbara County on the California coast.

The ultra-modern home, designed by Santa Barbara architect Barton Myers, is on more than 10.4 sweeping acres and cost the Jackie star $6.5 million. The 3,991-square-foot home is made of steel, glass, and concrete, and includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, four bedrooms, and five luxe bathrooms—plenty of room for Portman and husband, Benjamin Millepied , and their two children. The house is tucked among lush green trees, bushes, and other foliage, much like a hidden oasis along the Pacific coast.

The property is built into the side of a hill that slopes gently down to the ocean. The back of the house has floor-to-ceiling windows with gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. The backyard has a swimming pool, a rock garden, plenty of tree cover, and a huge entertainment area, with an outdoor fireplace, multiple patios overlooking the water, and an outdoor kitchen with the bar and dining area protected by a retractable roof.

According to Trulia, crime in the area is very low and Santa Barbara's local schools are highly rated, a good thing to keep in mind if Portman and Millepied decide to make their new Montecito oasis their family's main residence, instead of the half-acre estate in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles where they currently reside. Star-studded Montecito has also previously been home to celebs like Jeff Bridges , Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi , and Gene Hackman . Oprah is a current Montecito resident, having bought one of the most expensive properties in the area in early 2016 for $28.9 million. Portman is in good company. See photos of her enviable getaway, below.

