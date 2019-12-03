Downtown New York boutique Opening Ceremony is offering a slightly different take on the Holiday gift guide this year.

Alongside cropped cashmere cardigans, puff sleeve denim jackets designed by Chloë Sevigny, and bizarrely appealing $80 Troll dolls with quartz crystals for hair, you can choose from a lineup of experiences offered by ten celebrity friends of the store.

Have someone on your list who's a major Natasha Lyonne fan?

For $1,000, the Russian Doll actress will leave them a personalized 1-minute phone or video message. (If you ask nicely, maybe she'd even throw in a line from the show—nothing says holiday spirit like "Humanity... a little bit overrated, no?")

For your friend who begins every first day of the month by refreshing Astrology Zone until her horoscope loads, there's a 90-minute reading with famed astrologer Susan Miller for $2,500. Perhaps the most mysterious and conceptual gift: a "custom invention" by the comedian, Saturday Night Live writer and Los Espookys creator Julio Torres who, also for $1,000, will consult with you via video chat to determine what's missing from your life, create an invention to fill the void, and deliver said invention to you in a chic little Martania purse, handmade by his sister in El Salvador.

Also on the list: a styled studio photoshoot with the photographer David LaChapelle, dinner with the legendary club kid Amanda Lepore at one of her favorite New York restaurants, a sneaker shopping excursion with designer Jeff Staple, a weeklong trip to the Standard Hotel in the Maldives, and a signed jersey from Russel Westbrook.

100% of proceeds from each gift go towards a charity of the celebrity's choice. In Lyonne's case, it's Lower Eastside Girls Club. Miller's gift goes towards amfAR's HIV Cure Research initiatives, and Torres's to Fondo Semillas, a Mexican non-profit focused on supporting indigenous and rural women.

While we're intrigued at the idea of a surprise invention, seeing the look on a friend's face when she watches Natasha Lyonne wish her a Merry Christmas from her phone seems pretty priceless. And far more memorable than that candle you were probably going to panic-buy on December 24th.