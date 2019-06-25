Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman are going to be costars once again, and no, that's not just some sort of Big Little Lies fan fiction. The two actresses have officially joined the Murphyverse and will star opposite one another in Ryan Murphy 's first movie musical, The Prom.

When Netflix tapped Murphy from 20th Century Fox to the tune of $300 million, the show runner agreed to not only create new series like The Politician but films as well. In April, Murphy announced that his first feature film for the streaming platform will be an adaptation of The Prom, the Tony-nominated Broadway musical about a lesbian teenager in Indiana who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, but is not allowed by her high school's administration.

Now, the main cast for The Prom has finally been announced, and the roster includes some serious heavy-hitters that almost no one could have predicted. Per The Hollywood Reporter , Streep and Kidman will join the cast. Their roles have yet to be announced, but if their scenes together during this season of Big Little Lies are any indicator of what to expect, one can only hope they share more screen time again during the film.

Since this is a project helmed by Murphy, who almost always goes that extra mile, Awkwafina —who will be making her Broadway debut—as well as James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells have also been tapped to join. And while it's been over ten years since Ariana Grande made her Broadway debut (she played a cheerleader named Charlotte in the musical 13 ), she will also join the cast of The Prom. So if you thought we gave theater kids too much power before this, just wait until The Prom film drops on Netflix in 2020.

