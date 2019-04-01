Celebrities are mourning the death of Nipsey Hussle, the 33-year-old Los Angeles -based rapper, who was shot and killed on Sunday night in front of his clothing store, on social media. On Sunday, TMZ initially reported that three people were shot outside of the rapper's clothing store in the Hyde Park area of L.A., then quickly followed up with reports that Nipsey Hussle had died as a result of being shot.

A recent profile on the rapper and his girlfriend Lauren London (with whom he shared a two-year-old son) was published in GQ , and the two spoke candidly about their nearly six-year-long romance in the interview. In the profile, the rapper also opened up about his various investments, including a cryptocurrency business, a barbershop, and The Marathon, the clothing store Hussle was outside of when he was shot on March 31.

The rapper was also known for establishing a STEM program for kids in Los Angeles called Too Big To Fail, in addition to his other entrepreneurial pursuits. On the organization's site, its mission states that the program "was coined to reflect the idea that certain institutions in our society are so large and interconnected that their failure would be catastrophic for the entire economy, and therefore must be supported by the broader public when facing potential failure. Our inner-cities are 'Too Big To Fail,' but despite their size and potential, have yet to receive the necessary support."

Rihanna , Drake, LeBron James, and Kehlani were among the celebrities who shared remembrances of the Grammy-nominated rapper on social media, highlighting his philanthropic efforts in Los Angeles.

Ava DuVernay, Justin Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, SZA, Cardi B , and Naomi Campbell also reacted to Hussle's death on Instagram and Twitter. Television showrunners Issa Rae and Lena Waithe also shared their reactions, with the former speaking to Hussle's dedication to implementing positive programs for youth in the Los Angeles community, and the latter revealing that the rapper had auditioned for a role on her Showtime series, The Chi .

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Hollywood Reacts to Steven Spielberg's Oscars Crusade Against Netflix