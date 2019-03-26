At this point, Noah Centineo has nailed the role of the fake boyfriend . After pretending to be a boyfriend in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before , he will do so once again in Netflix’s upcoming The Perfect Date . Today brings the first look at the trailer, and in it Centineo is as charming as ever. Well, maybe even more so, because the whole premise of his character hinges on his ability to be whatever his date wants—for a price.

As the trailer confirms, The Perfect Date is basically the scholastic version of Pretty Woman, with a dude as the lead. In the film, Centineo is a regular high school student, trying to navigate the social hierarchy, romance, and the college application process, the latter of which he is struggling with the most. “I’ve always wanted to date the most popular girl,” he tells his adviser, “drive the nicest car, and go to the fanciest school,” which, in his mind, happens to be Yale. “But I can’t afford any of that,” he admits.

Centineo’s character, Brooks Rattigan, figures out a solution, though, after overhearing that one of his classmates is being paid to escort a cousin to the semiformal school dance. Rattigan steps in, offering to take the cousin, who turns out to be Celia Lieberman, played by Laura Marano (incidentally, one of Centineo’s former Austin & Ally costars). What starts as a random opportunity, however, turns into a side hustle for Rattigan after he creates an app called the Stand-In to maximize his escort potential.

“I’m offering my services as a chaperone for whatever girls want,” he explains. “Every date will be custom built. They can pick my personality, my interests, whether I’m a listener or a talker.” Of course, the whole plan isn’t without its hitches: “I had to listen to this girl talk for four hours. All I was allowed to say is, ‘There is no other way to see it,’” he tells Lieberman.

The larger conflict happens when Lieberman realizes that Rattigan wants to be one person’s real boyfriend: Shelby Pace, played by Camila Mendes. Through it all, Rattigan ends up losing touch with himself. “You’re just waiting for people to accept you instead of accepting yourself,” Lieberman tells him, to which he replies, “I don’t know which version of myself I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so many people these past few months: a cowboy, an art connoisseur, and a bad friend. It’s time to figure out who I am and what I want.” The rest of us can follow along with that journey come April 12, when the film hits Netflix.

