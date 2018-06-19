Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Used His MTV Award Acceptance to Crush on Zendaya

All of Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp's dreams just came true. On the red carpet before the MTV Movie and TV Awards (which happened on Saturday and aired on Monday night), he admitted that the one person he really wanted to meet at the event was Zendaya , whom he gushed over and called "so pretty."

At the actual awards, he won in his category (Best Scared Performance) and used his speech to say hi to his mom. Just kidding, he said hi to Zendaya. Shoot your shot, kid? He's only 13 and Zendaya is 21 (which host Tiffany Haddish mentioned after joking that she'd taught the young star to "grapefruit"), but it's still sweet to see a boy get to talk to the pretty girl he likes.

They didn't actually get to meet in person but it's 2018. Who meets in person? They did the next best thing and tweeted at each other. "This is so adorable, I didn’t even get to meet him😩 @noah_schnapp" wrote Zendaya, to which Schnapp replied, "@Zendaya IS THAT REALLY YOU HI ZENDAYA U KNOW I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAYBE NEXT YEAR WE CAN MEET BUT FOR NOW ILL JUST WAVE TO YOU FROM A DISTANCE"

And then he got straight to the point, adding, "😢😢😢 Love you so much! ❤️"

Ah, youth. For her part, Zendaya seemed to spend the evening (understandably) feeling her look, even though, she later admitted, "Someone said I looked like an acorn...goodnight." But we agree with you, Zendaya! You looked like an unwrapped Hershey's Kiss, and your response to young Schnapp proves just as sweet.

