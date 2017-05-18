We've seen little teaser and hints of Netflix's buzzed about film Okja. It's a big deal for the streaming service. It's packed with stars like Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Lily Collins. It's also director Bong Joon Ho's followup to his acclaimed Snowpiercer. Oh, right, then there's the matter that it's currently in the middle of a bit of a controversy at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Still, we weren't quite sure what exactly the film had in store, and the final trailer--released today ahead of the film's official premiere at Cannes-- is somehow a bit more crazy and wondrous than even the preview clip of Swinton talking about the types of nightmares a pig might have would suggest.

It also gives us our first look at the mysterious beast at the center of the film, and as it turns out, he's absolutely adorable. We also learn that human are also supposed to eat this adorable creature as it was created as little more than a GMO food crop. Yes, something tells us this might end up being your vegan friend's favorite film of the summer.

Swinton stars as Lucy Mirando, the public face and CEO of conglomerate Mirando Corp., who as it turns out, has spent a decade creating a genetically modified "super pig," which could end up feeding the entire world and, most importantly, "taste[s] f---ing delicious." Somehow though the original super-pig escapes and bonds with a young girl.

The trailer doesn't address our biggest question: why would someone engineer an animal meant for food that also happens to be not only adorable (seriously, he somehow looks like the offspring Eeyore, Piglet and Winnie the Pooh) but a perfect companion for humans?

Along the way we also meet Paul Dano who plays the leader of some sort of "animal lovers" activist group, and glimpses of the other stars, though their roles aren't entirely clear.

The film will make its world premier at Cannes tomorrow, but you can slid it into your Netflix queue staring on June 28th.

