Olivia Colman won Best Actress for her supporting work in the Rachel Weisz-starring picture The Favourite , and in the process upset widely expected winner Glenn Close for her work carrying the entirety of the film The Wife on her back. It was Close's seventh nomination, and hence her seventh loss, meaning she retains her record as the living person with the most nominations and no wins. This is to say nothing of the contingency who had held for the possibility that it would be one-time frontrunner Lady Gaga who would take home the trophy. In a night of choices that will surely be parsed over tomorrow (if not for years to come), the moment stands as the biggest upset and surprise of the night and the internet shredded into a million different opinions. Even Colman herself couldn't quite believe it.

“Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long,” Colman said during her speech. “This is not how I wanted to it to be, and I think you’re amazing, and I love you very much.”

While the internet may have mixed emotions over the surprise, you kind of suspect that people absolutely loved the opportunity to go to town on Twitter. Here, some of the more notable reaction (none of which include the over-tweeted "joke" "Glenn Close but no cigar"):

Oh, well, at Glenn has her three Tonys, three Emmy, and three Golden Globes waiting home to console her.

At least Reese Witherspoon gets it: