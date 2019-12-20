Olivia Colman is on a mission to prove that there’s nothing she can’t do. Smack dab in the middle of her stunning two-season turn on The Crown , the Oscar-winning actress has signed on to play real-life killer Susan Edwards in the upcoming Sky original true crime drama Landscapers.

According to the Deadline , it’s already received a series order at Sky and HBO, which should come as no surprise given Colman’s pedigree, and that of Alexander Payne, who’s set to direct all four parts of the limited series. Payne, of course, is responsible for some of the most indelible movies of the past twenty years, from Election to Sideways , so the thought of him teaming up with Colman is tantalizing to say the least.

That’s especially true considering Landscapers will see Colman break bad in a major way. You see, Susan Edwards and her husband Christopher were convicted of murdering Susan’s parents and burying them in the backyard of their U.K. home. Despite their conviction and subsequent 25-year prison sentence, the mild-mannered couple have reportedly maintained their innocence throughout.

“Landscapers is a fascinating ‘truth is stranger than fiction’ tale,”said Casey Bloys, HBO programming president. “We’re thrilled to have Olivia, Ed and Alexander on board, and to be back in business with Sister and Sky.” That Bloys is thrilled to have Colman join the HBO family should come as little surprise considering the unprecedented run she’s on. After winning Best Actress at last year’s Oscars for her performance in The Favourite , Colman turned heads in Fleabag season two, and is now in line for an Emmy for The Crown . It makes sense that next she’ll play a killer, because right now she’s killing it.

