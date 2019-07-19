Quentin Tarantino’s 10th film, the hugely anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and we might already be getting an extended universe built around the showbiz romp.

According to Deadline , Tarantino has been developing a TV series based on a fictional Western show that’s featured in the film. Tarantino says that Bounty Law will star the washed up actor Rick Dalton (playing Jake Cahill), who’s played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film.

Still with us? Good. Here’s QT on what audiences can expect if and when Bounty Law ever sees the light of day.

“I really started loving those half hour ’50s Western scripts. The idea that you could write something like 24 minutes, where there was so much story crammed in those half hour shows, with a real beginning and a middle and an end,” he said. “Also it was kind of fun because you can’t just keep doubling down and exploring. At some point, you’ve got to wrap it up. I really liked that idea. I’ve written five different episodes for a possible Bounty Law black-and-white half hour Western show.”

And while a slew of movie stars have migrated to the small screen as of late, that doesn’t mean that DiCaprio is prepared to make that same leap. When asked if Leo would reprise his role as Dalton for the show, Tarantino didn’t seem too confident, adding that “if he wants to do it that would be great.”

So how excited should we be about Tarantino’s potential first foray into television? Though he’s been known to wax poetic about projects that never materialize, he seems far enough along in the development of Bounty Law that it actually may come to fruition one day. “I have an outline for about three other episodes,” he said. “So I’ll probably write about three other episodes and then just do it. Direct every episode. They’re a half hour long. I wouldn’t mind doing it for Netflix but I’d want to shoot it on film. Showtime, HBO, Netflix, FX. But I also like the fact that I built up this mythology for Bounty Law and Jake Cahill.”

Audiences will get to decide if Jake Cahill is worthy of his own spin-off when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26.

