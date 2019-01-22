Though not quite as entertaining as last year's Oscar nominations announcement, when Tiffany Haddish delightfully bungled several names, this year's big reveal was still full of plenty of surprises. On Tuesday morning, Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees in each of the award show's 24 categories, ending with the shortlists for the night's biggest trophies: Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture.
For the first time since 1989, the Oscars won't have an official host. Instead, the Academy will likely call on its long list of celebrity members to take turns hopping on stage to banter with each other, introduce each category, and present awards. The decision to go host-less came after homophobic tweets written by the initially appointed emcee, Kevin Hart, resurfaced, and Hart subsequently failed to offer up a satisfying apology. Without a host to move things along and carry out harebrained segments between award presentations, not only will this year's Oscars be a night to remember, but there's also a good chance that, for once, they won't stretch past their allotted time slot.
The 91st Academy Awards are set to air live from Los Angeles on February 24, 2019, on ABC. See the list of Oscar nominations, below, as they are updated live.
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Animated Short
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse
Best Original Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
