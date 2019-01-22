Though not quite as entertaining as last year's Oscar nominations announcement, when Tiffany Haddish delightfully bungled several names, this year's big reveal was still full of plenty of surprises. On Tuesday morning, Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees in each of the award show's 24 categories, ending with the shortlists for the night's biggest trophies: Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture.

For the first time since 1989, the Oscars won't have an official host. Instead, the Academy will likely call on its long list of celebrity members to take turns hopping on stage to banter with each other, introduce each category, and present awards. The decision to go host-less came after homophobic tweets written by the initially appointed emcee, Kevin Hart , resurfaced, and Hart subsequently failed to offer up a satisfying apology. Without a host to move things along and carry out harebrained segments between award presentations, not only will this year's Oscars be a night to remember, but there's also a good chance that, for once, they won't stretch past their allotted time slot.

The 91st Academy Awards are set to air live from Los Angeles on February 24, 2019, on ABC. See the list of Oscar nominations, below, as they are updated live.

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse

Best Original Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Related: The 2019 Oscars Will Not Have a Host for the Second Time in History