A Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Show is, Of Course, Diablo Cody’s Next Project

Millennials, throw on your skinny jeans and comb your side parts, because the “Powerpuff Girls are back. Our childhood heroines are getting the “gritty reboot” treatment and will be helmed by none other than Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body) prompting the generational question: Are you a Buttercup, Blossom, or Bubbles?

The new Powerpuff Girls will be a TV show coming to the CW, reported Variety. Cody will write and executive produce the show, along with Heather Regnier (Sleepy Hollow), and will see the sisters embark on their next phase of life. Cody, presumably, has been let off of the compound where she was writing the script for Madonna’s upcoming autobiographical film. Before that, Cody was previously attached to a live-action Barbie flick but admitted she was never able to crack the script. The Powerpuff Girls seems like an obvious next step.

The premise is described thusly: “…The pint-sized superheroes [are] disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?” This sounds like perfect fare for the network that already broadcasts Riverdale, the sexy Archie comics show, and requires a dream cast immediately.

Bubbles, who wore blue and had blond hair, was the “joy and the laughter” of the bunch. She was spunky, emotional, and could talk to animals, but could unleash a vicious hypersonic scream that would vanquish any enemies nearby. Clearly, there is only one choice to play her: Dove Cameron, who captures Bubbles’ ethereal sweetness and take-no-shit attitude.

Buttercup, the “toughest fighter,” was the feisty, sarcastic sister who never backed down from a confrontation. She was always quick with a snarky comment but believed passionately in bringing ne’er-do-wells to justice. Buttercup specialized in hand-to-hand combat and could shoot fireballs, so keep a safe distance from this little spark. Lachlan Watson doesn’t just resemble the cartoon, they also packed a fiery punch as Theo in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The leader of the trio, Blossom, is responsible for keeping her sisters and criminals in line. She is mature, pragmatic, and meticulously plans the group’s battles when the other two would rather jump straight into danger. Black-ish actress and activist Yara Shahidi would be perfect in this role.