Is President Trump Really Trying to Start a Feud With Meghan Markle?

Ahead of President Trump's upcoming visit to Britain, a reporter from The Sun asked the president if he was aware that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle , the first American member of the royal family, hadn't supported him in the 2016 election, and Trump's response is drawing criticism. "I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said, seemingly using "nasty" as a shorthand for women who supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, whom Trump called a "nasty woman" during the campaign.

In an interview during before the 2016 election, reports Elle , Markle told Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore, "Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it...Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

Overall, his comments weren't particularly hostile or even pointed toward the Duchess. In the longer interview clip, excerpted below, Trump states that he wasn't aware of Markle's politics, and thinks it's "nice" to have an American Princess (she's not a princess but that's what the reporter said so, okay) and she will do "excellently." Still, the offhand "nasty" from the commander-in-chief about a high-profile American has raised some eyebrows. It seems like Trump can't avoid insulting people, even if he isn't trying to.

This remark comes on the same day that pop star Taylor Swift rebuked the president's comments about the Equality Act in an open letter on Instagram, while the Sussexes also posted in celebration of the start of Pride Month. So, is a three-way cross-continental feud brewing? Sussex/Swift V Trump: The Ultimate Nasty Showdown.

Fortunately, the Duchess won't be meeting with the president during his UK visit, as she is busy at home with her newborn son Archie.

