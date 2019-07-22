Today, Prince George of Cambridge , son of Prince William and Kate Middleton , turns six. The gregarious little royal, a favorite of fans and photographers, is spending his big day on Mustique, a secure private island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean. The isle is a longtime royal favorite; Princess Margaret used to vacation there. We’re sure he’s having a lovely time in the sun. It’s also fun that the prince is a Leo. They sure are wild.

In celebration of George’s birthday, Wills and Kate released his annual birthday portraits (they’re done for all three of the couple’s children) through the official Kensington Palace social media accounts. Kate took the photos herself, in the garden of their home in the palace. George laughs and beams in the pictures, and in two of them he sports the England National Soccer Team jersey. And the royals were sure to thank the public for George’s special birthday wishes.

Prince George has been having a fun sixth summer. He had his first public playdate with newborn cousin Archie , son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , which concluded with a picnic eaten in the back of the family Audi. A source told People that “George seemed to be saying, ‘Charlotte pass me the sandwiches.’ Kate was asking Charlotte to pass little pots of food, and she also helped herself to food.”

And while his parents were at Wimbledon, George’s grandmother Carole Middleton took him and sister Charlotte to a festival in the English countryside. “They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games,” a local told People , adding that “George did pretty well at the ‘crockery smash’ stall. He looked very pleased with himself.”

To repeat: “Crockery smash stall.” Take that in. And happy birthday, George!