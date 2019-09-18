Rumors abound that Hollywood is sniffing around a remake of The Princess Bride . Inconceivable!

In a Variety profile of Norman Lear, a television legend and the film’s producer, Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra mentioned the idea. "We have so many people coming to us saying, 'We want to remake this show or that show,'" said Vinciquerra. "Very famous people whose names I won't use, but they want to redo 'The Princess Bride.'"

The condemnation was swift.

Cary Elwes, who starred in the film as the hero, Westley, tweeted that “there’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.” Jamie Lee Curtis , whose husband Christopher Guest appeared in The Princess Bride , also weighed in. “Oh really?,” she wrote in response to a tweet from Variety . “Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner ’s. Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!’”

Robin Wright , Mandy Patinkin, and Fred Savage have yet to make their feelings known, though Seth Rogen—a man of taste—has commented on the whole kerfluffle. In response to a tweet accusing him of being the brains behind the remake, Rogen replied with a simple “I would never dare.” As you wish.

The outrage on Twitter has been remarkably widespread. Even Ted Cruz is opposed to the whole thing, which is perhaps the only time Ted Cruz has ever been right about anything.

The Princess Bride is a very good and sweet movie. Please don’t touch it!