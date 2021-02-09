Princess Eugenie Just Gave Birth To the Newest Royal Baby

The royal family has expanded again today after Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son.

On her official Instagram account, the Princess shared a beautiful photo of the couple holding their new baby’s tiny hand. She captioned with three blue heart emojis, and though she declined to reveal his name at this time, it’s clear that the little Aquarius is already very loved.

The family confirmed that he was “safely delivered” that “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.” Brooksbanks was also present as he was born, clocking in at a healthy 8lbs 1oz. Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York, as well as Brooksbanks’ parents, are said to “have been informed and are delighted with the news.” He is 11th in line to the throne.

It is not known if the child will have a royal title, though a source told Vanity Fair that his parents may decline a title if gifted by the queen. “Eugenie knows that a title can be a curse as well as a blessing and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” said the source. “Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy healthy child.”

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank announced their pregnancy in September 2020, so he’ll be part of the quarantine baby boom.