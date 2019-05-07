Years after getting shockingly killed off on Game of Thrones , Richard Madden might be joining another major franchise. Indeed, he's apparently one of the stars Marvel is pinning their post- Endgame success on.

Madden is currently in talks to suit up as Ikaris in The Eternals , alongside Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, according to Variety . In the film, he'll belong to a human-like race, the titular Eternals, which were given super powers by the Celestials in a world set millions of years ago. After warring on earth with various groups of people, the Eternals ended up leaving the planet to live among the stars, so the comic book goes.

While the motivations of Madden's character in this take on the comic book have yet to be revealed, the actor has developed his own reputation as someone who has perfected the role of the good guy. Madden addressed that recently, in conversation with Elton John, whose manager he plays in Rocketman . "I’ve been lucky that the characters I’ve played are ones that audiences have liked," he said in Interview , before talking about the famed Robb Stark. "There are actors on that show who people walk past on the street and yell, 'Bitch!' People have a fondness for my character. I died too young."

At the time time, though, he also talked about how the positivity he's portrayed on screen hasn't necessarily matched up with his own life. "I’ve spent so many years — as many artists do — in this place of turmoil trying to get somewhere," he said. "I’m interested to see what my art’s going to be like now that I’m in a happier place."

Coincidentally, or not, Madden also addressed the idea of doing a Marvel film. When asked if he would ever be down to do a "blockbuster movie," he replied, ominously, "If it was the right thing. I’m just happy to give people entertainment. I don’t have to be doing these really intense parts all the time. I don’t think they’re always good for me to do, either... You learn different skills from doing different things. Slam me in a bunch of Lycra and ask me to be a superhero, okay. Let’s work out how to do that and be honest within it." Seems like he's already accomplished that.