On Monday, Rihanna announced a new book, simply titled Rihanna. It’s a 504-page “visual autobiography,” published by esteemed art publisher Phaeton and incorporating over 1,000 photos of the star. “I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

According to a press release from Phaidon, the book will be quite wide-ranging. “From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur,” reads a press release.

‪Riri announced the news on Instagram, where she shared a clip of the book trailer. “Over 5 years in the making,” she wrote. “Happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com.”

Loading View on Instagram

Rihanna and Phaidon are hosting a ticketed book party on Friday, October 11th, at New York’s Guggenheim Museum. The Navy is surely going nuts.

Phaidon is publishing multiple versions of Rihanna , including three special editions made in collaboration with artists The Haas Brothers. There’s even an “Ultra Luxury Supreme” version called Stoner , which comes with a 2,000 pound marble pedestal. There are only ten of them, and they’re already sold out–Cardi B bid on one at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball and won for a cool $111,000 .

Rihanna will hit stores on October 24th, and it’s available for pre-order here .