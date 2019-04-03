In a stunning and completely unprecedented turn of events, after a solid decade of relentlessly lambasting the Twilight series — the films that brought him international fame — Robert Pattinson has admitted that the series maybe, possibly wasn't quite as unbelievably terrible as he initially thought. Sort of.

This week, Pattinson spoke to USA Today about his revised thoughts on the mania surrounding the Twilight series . To recap, back in 2011, he called fans "crazy" for using their fandom to define themselves; this week, however, he said, "It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it's sort of become quite a hip thing to like." He continued, "It's a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there's always people who get annoyed because it's just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It's like, 'Oh, that's so late 2000s.'"

As you struggle to come to grips with Pattinson referring to anything remotely related to Twilight as "kind of cool," be sure to factor in that he also admitted that he watched New Moon "just the other day," and didn't immediately change the channel. "It genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack. I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time," he said, which, true. (The original film's soundtrack, in particular, was objectively spectacular and, appropriately, was even nominated for a Grammy.)

Finally, as if to create maximum confusion in anyone who's ever read or watched any of his Twilight -related interviews for the past 10 years, Pattinson told USA Today that the fandom is actually "lovely" (?) and "sweet" (?!) now that the mania has calmed down a bit. "People come up and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories," he said.

All this, from the man who once admitted that, if he wasn't contractually obligated to be at least somewhat polite about the series, he would "mindlessly hate" Twilight and all it stands for.

