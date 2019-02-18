Robyn knows how to make a memorable look: just think of her fuzzy sweater and patterned leggings in the "Call Your Girlfriend" video, or her high-low white skirt from the 2012 Grammy Awards, or any other athleisure-inspired ensemble, before athleisure was ever a thing. If you've been obsessively following the singer's style since her breakthrough in 1997, you're in luck: Robyn, alongside stylist Naomi Itkes, has partnered with Swedish fashion sportswear brand Björn Borg on a line of streetwear inspired by Sweden’s youth culture. Available exclusively at Browns East and Brownsfashion.com in the UK, the collection consists of cool graphic prints, streamlined leggings and bottoms, and hoodies. After teasing the project back in November, Robyn and Browns officially unveiled the product on Friday, culminating in a all-out dance party on the first night of London Fashion Week, DJed by Robyn herself, of course. Before the madness, the singer talked more about the collaboration, and broke down her own personal style.

How did this collaboration come together?

Naomi and I had always talked about what kind of sportswear we liked and how we would design it if we ever had the opportunity. Naomi started working with Björn Borg a long time ago and she always told me about their archive and that she loved some of the pieces in it, so when the question came from Jonas Nyvang at Björn Borg, there was a connection that felt interesting.

What was the inspiration behind the designs?

RBN is a combination of Bjorn Borg’s archive pieces and garments from my closet. It’s a play on the things I used to wear as a teenager (and still do) and the signals I picked up from streetwear and music.

What are your favorite pieces in the collection?

All of them, but I really love the backpack; the idea for the backpack vest came from a bag that I wear when I go out clubbing. It has the zipper on the inside against your back, so your things are safe when you are dancing.

Why was it important to make this collection unisex?

I don’t know if was important, but it felt natural as a lot of the things we liked in the Björn Borg archive were menswear that we wanted to wear ourselves. But I don’t know if I’ve ever made the distinction between mens and womenswear in sports clothes…

What defines Swedish style?

A kind of relaxed minimalism, I think.

Describe your style in three words

Ironic, comfortable, and soft.

Who is your ultimate style icon, and why?

Donald Duck—no pants.

Most prized possession in your closet:

My grandmother’s handmade lace collar.

First major fashion purchase:

Calvin Klein leather jacket in 1995.

Loading View on Instagram

What was the last thing you purchased?

Eytys shoes.

What was your style like as a teenager?

I would have loved RBN as a teenager. I wore bomber jackets and track pants with Doc Martens.

Favourite fashion moment from pop culture:

Neneh Cherry in the "Manchild" video.

What is always in your bag:

Hand sanitizer.

Song to listen to when getting ready:

"Beulah Loves Dancing" by Planningtorock.