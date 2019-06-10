If you’ve ever wondered what Sandra Bullock was like in college—and really, who among us hasn’t?—you’re in luck. Variety is reporting that Bullock and Amazon are developing a series that’s “loosely based” on Bullock’s formative years as a college student. The series is being described as a “dramedy set in the world of music and dance, which will take place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one darkly offbeat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of love, community, and an identity of her own.”

“Darkly offbeat” aren’t necessarily the first words that come to mind when thinking of America’s sweetheart, but what the hell, let’s go with it. Joining Bullock on her latest creative venture will be Akiva Goldsman and John Legend, both of whom are onboard as executive producers. Bullock is said to have come up with the idea after a series of conversations with Goldsman, who’s perhaps best known for his Academy Award–winning screenplay for A Beautiful Mind .

As Variety points out, this isn’t Bullock’s first foray into television; she previously served as executive producer for George Lopez’s self-titled ABC comedy series. But this is the first time that Bullock will dip her toes in the world of prestige television, the latest example of the steady migration that movie stars have made to the small screen. Earlier this year, George Clooney returned to TV as the star and creative mastermind behind Hulu’s wartime saga Catch 22 . And just this Sunday, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley were joined by Meryl Streep for the premiere of HBO’s hugely anticipated second season of Big Little Lies . So yeah, prestige TV is getting pretty crowded lately, but if there’s room for one more movie star, it’s probably Sandra Bullock.

