HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 22: (L-R) Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama react to the first run scored during an exhibition game between the Cuban national baseball team and Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Estado Latinoamericano March 22, 2016 in Havana, Cuba. This is the first time a sittng president has visited Cuba in 88 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It’s Memorial Day Weekend, which means that most people are at the beach, barbecuing and participating in various outside activities. But for many teens this holiday weekend also marks prom, and Sasha Obama is one of them.

The former President Barack Obama’s younger daughter attended her senior prom in Washington D.C. on Friday, May 24th and looked stunning in a simple, elegant black dress, as her prom photos showed. Obama's prom photos started making the rounds online after someone purporting to be her date’s cousin posted pictures of the two on Twitter, writing “When your lil cousin take Sasha Obama to prom.” The tweet has since been deleted, but it quickly went viral–it included images of Sasha and her date, Chris Milton, with cameos from mother Michelle Obama and older sister Malia , who told her famous parents to “be cool” before her own prom in 2018. Some joked that a Secret Service agent is visible in the background.

Sasha is a senior at the Sidwell Friends School in D.C., and has yet to publicize her future plans (it’s rumored that she’ll be attending the University of Michigan this fall). While her father wasn’t photographed with Michelle or Malia, we’d imagine Milton was pretty nervous. The former president has a history of jokingly making threatening comments towards his daughter’s dates. In a 2016 interview with Raleigh, North Carolina’s WDCG radio station, he laughed as he commented that his daughters “have Secret Service. There’s only so much these guys can do!”

Pinterest Chris Milton, Sasha Obama, and Malia Obama.

But Obama isn’t trying to control his daughters’ dating lives. “The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it for two reasons,” he explained in the same interview. “One is Michelle — she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence. Hopefully, I’ve been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife.”

Michelle included an anecdote about meeting Malia’s prom date in her bestselling memoir, Becoming. “Barack and I shook the young man’s hand, snapped a few pictures, and gave our daughter a hug before sending them on their way,” she wrote. “We took what was perhaps unfair comfort in the knowledge that Malia’s security detail would basically ride the boy’s bumper all the way to the restaurant where they were going for dinner before the dance and would remain on quiet duty throughout the night.”

Cue the song from “My Date with the President’s Daughter.”