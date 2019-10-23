Selena Gomez Touches on Justin Bieber Breakup In "Lose You To Love Me"

On Tuesday night, Selena Gomez released a new track, “Lose You to Love Me.” The song, an emotional pop ballad, is accompanied by a dramatic black and white video in which Gomez sings directly to the camera. The focus zooms in and out, playing with double exposure of the star’s face.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a press release. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Fans have been quick to deduce that “Lose You to Love Me,” which tracks the dissolution of a toxic relationship, was directly inspired by Gomez’s widely publicized on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber (R.I.P. Jelena). There are some lyrical clues. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sings. “You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours.” It’s perhaps a reference to Bieber’s massive 2015 album, Purpose.

Another verse seems pretty specific: "I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down and now it’s showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy."

Bieber became engaged to his now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shortly after his breakup with Gomez in 2018. Whether or not the fact that Hailey posted a screenshot of Summer Walker’s “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram story is related remains to be seen.

“Lose You to Love Me” seems hopeful, though.“I needed to lose you to find me,” Gomez sings. “This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah.”

