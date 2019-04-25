Selena Gomez returned to the red carpet for the first time in several months today, making an appearance at We Day in Los Angeles, an annual event held in honor of the We Schools education program . She wore a simple, classic dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior, with fun lavender cat-eye makeup and a nude lip. And while Gomez has attended the event every year since 2014, this year marked a special occasion: it was the pop star’s first time back in front of a step-and-repeat since taking time off for mental health treatment. She glowed!

“Every year, WE Day leaves me feeling inspired and hopeful. The youth have an incredible positive and passionate attitude for making real change in the world,” Gomez said in a statement . “I’m so proud to celebrate young people’s year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow.”

Pinterest Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE Day

Yesterday, Gomez delivered her first interview in some time, speaking on Coach’s new podcast series, “Dream It Real,” about the importance of therapy, which she called “amazing” and “hard.” Gomez went deep with host Heben Nigatu, touching on her experiences as a Disney kid ("It just taught me so much about being a role model, you know?”), Instagram (“I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways”), and her group of female friends (“I’ve seen a lot of cattiness, and I think it’s so important to have healthy friendships”).

Gomez, who has struggled with mental health and chronic illness, also shared a heartwarming message with her fans. "You’re enough,” she said. “You’re absolutely enough. And if you deal with things that are really difficult like family issues, or anxiety, depression or substance issues, I just think that you’re never too far gone. I really believe that. I think every person is valuable and important and we are all equal and not to, I always feel like I get cheesy, but it’s genuinely from my heart. I care about the world and the only message that I would say is that you’re enough.”