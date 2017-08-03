It's not a secret that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are deeply in the throws of love. They've been spotted on dates across the world , showed up to the Met Gala together , and their flirting on Instagram is apparent to super fans. Yet, the young singer, actress and producer hasn't had much to say about the relationship publicly. Until now.

When an InStyle interview noted that the duo seemed very "happy" together, Selena was quick to agree, but also noted that other parts of her life make her equally happy, too.

"I really am. It's great," she said. "I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

Being able to control her narrative on her own terms — romance and all — is very important to Selena, especially when it means caring less about what other people think. She was asked about an Instagram post from 2016 which she captioned with, "I finally fought the fight of not being enough."

"That just goes back to where I am in my life — of course I care, but I care less and less, and that’s so freeing," she responded. "My livelihood can’t depend on 'Am I liked?' When I was on Disney, it was like, 'Oh, they didn’t like it?' It hurts your feelings. "

Loading View on Instagram

Still, between the dinner dates and the cute social media posts, it's safe to say that everyone is rooting for these two to have a happily ever after.

Related: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Art Lovers, Mesmerized by Renaissance Nudes

Watch W's most popular videos, here: