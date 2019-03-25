As far as aughts teen films go, Mandy Moore and Shane West's chemistry in A Walk to Remember is one of the era's greatest treasures. Seventeen years later and that's still the case, as their latest reunion showed. When Moore was being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame , she and West couldn't stop gushing over each other and how much their experience on screen together defined them as individuals.

Before Moore gave her speech at her new star, West introduced her with some mighty complimentary words — after roasting her a tiny bit over their different tastes in music. “We could not have been more opposite when we met,” he said, as Us Weekly notes. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eye-liner in my garage punk band — or whatever that was — and you were killing it on the pop star scene … I was trying to get you to listen to the Clash and the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it. You stuck to your Fleetwood Mac, always Fleetwood Mac.”

On a more serious note, West talked about how much he respects Moore as a person, saying, “Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none. I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have … I couldn’t be more proud of you. I couldn’t be more happy for you.”

She returned the favor when it came time for her speech. Moore credited A Walk to Remember and This Is Us as the pillars of her career, thanking creator Dan Fogelman and West in the process. "A career is shaped by so many things, and for me, there are two monumental projects that represent both where I started and where I am now," she said, per E! News. "It takes just one person to see a spark in you, to see you in a way that you may not see yourself, to give you permission to go beyond what the world may or may not expect of you and completely change the path of your life and career. Reflecting back on that time [on A Walk to Remember], my first leading role, I can't help but think of my poor, sweet co-star Shane, explaining the basics of filmmaking to me, like how to hit my mark and when and how to deliver my lines... Honestly, none of us knew that project would have the reach and resonance it's had over the years, with new generations discovering it and falling in love with a story that will forever hold a very special place in my heart."

Moore also shared a similar message on Instagram, sharing reunion photos of her and West, and nailing her caption: "Stars have always sort of been our thing," she wrote. "Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember."