In remaking the 1971 Don Siegel film The Beguiled , Sofia Coppola set out to reclaim the traditionally macho story so that it was for "[her] people," aka women and gay men, instead. (Exhibit A: Her careful casting of a dashing Colin Farrell as the welcome object of complete obsession for the women at the center of the story, including Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Kirsten Dunst.) And while the film has been widely acclaimed for its female gaze —and made her the second woman ever to win Best Director in the Cannes Film Festival 's history in May—it's now found a growing amount of backlash for the fact that in adapting the film, Coppola seems to have been speaking for only a certain sector of her people: those who are white. At least, that's what critics have been saying about Coppola ever since it came to light that the director had left out the original film and novel's only person of color, a slave named Hallie.

It's not the first time Coppola has worked with—or been criticized for—casts that are white-washed: Her 2013 film The Bling Ring , which was based on true events, centered around a group of teenage robbers that included an undocumented Mexican immigrant named Diana Tamayo, who was mysteriously absent from Coppola's take on the story. And while Marie Antoinette left her mostly off the hook for being historical, Coppola also drew criticism for her previous films like The Virgin Suicides and Somewhere , which were also notably lacking in any sort of diversity. Still, nothing seems to have come close to the response Coppola has drawn with The Beguiled , and not just from Twitter users: On Friday, the Telegraph ran the unapologetic headline "Sofia Coppola has a race problem—and there's no excuse for it."

And so this time, Coppola decided to direct matters directly: The following day, she released a statement to IndieWire defending her decision to remove the film's only black character—and to erase any trace of slavery in a Civil War-era film—starting off with the facts. "According to historians and several women’s journals from the time, many slaves had departed, and a great number of white women of the South were left in isolation, holding on to a world whose time had rightly come to an end—a world built on slave labor," Coppola said, calling her decisions "historically accurate." Plus, she continued: "I felt that to treat slavery as a side-plot would be insulting."

Pinterest Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and Kirsten Dunst in The Beguiled, 2017.

Still, a slave named Hallie was undoubtedly present both in Siegel's 1971 film and its original 1966 novel version by Thomas Cullinan. But seeing as Hallie was also the only character who "doesn't speak proper English" and whose voice is "not even grammatically transcribed," the director decided not to include her in the end. "I did not want to perpetuate an objectionable stereotype where facts and history supported my choice of setting the story of these white women in complete isolation, after the slaves had escaped," she said.

That decision, Coppola continued, "comes from respect," as well as a desire to avoid becoming one of the "many examples" of white artists appropriating slaves and "'giving them a voice.'" Indeed, Coppola said she's hoping her misstep—though she's still shying from calling it exactly that—will help to avoid such situations in the future: "I sincerely hope this discussion brings attention to the industry for the need for more films from the voices of filmmakers of color and to include more points of views and histories," she added.

That last sentence, in fact, sounds quite familiar: After serving on the jury at Cannes, Jessica Chastain spoke up about how her biggest takeaway from watching soon-to-be award-winning 20 films in quick succession was that their depiction of women was " quite disturbing ." "I do hope when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life," Chastain said of the way to solve the issue—a sentiment Coppola would no doubt agree with.

But Chastain's statement was also so powerful because it drew support from the rest of the jury, who also offered their own two cents. "A couple of black folks wouldn’t hurt none for next year, either," Will Smith, another jury member, added. It's a point Coppola might consider familiarizing herself with, especially now that she's already been studying up on the Bechdel Test.

