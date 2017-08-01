Summer Phoenix has filed for divorce from Casey Affleck after 11 years of marriage.

People reports that Phoenix, who is an actress, fashion designer, and the younger sister of Joaquin Phoenix , has asked for spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two children — Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9 — according to court documents filed Monday.

The couple separated in November 2015, though they publicly acknowledged their split in March 2016. "Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends," Affleck's rep told People at the time.

According to E! News , the former couple was first introduced by Joaquin after he worked on the film To Die For with Affleck's older brother, Ben Affleck. Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix began dating in 2000, became engaged in 2003, and wed in June 2006.

Phoenix and Affleck were last seen in public together in 2014. The actor has since been linked to Supergirl actress Floriana Lima .

