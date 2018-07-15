Taylor Swift's Squad Reunited At Her Philadelphia Concert

2014 feels like an entirely different time for, well, a lot of reasons, but at least one aspect of the pop culture zeitgeist seems to be making a comeback: the once-ubiquitous Taylor Swift Friend Squad. No, it's not as large and ever-present as tin the days of the "Bad Blood" video and those Fourth of July parties, but over the weekend, it seemed that some version of the squad was alive and well as Este Haim, Gigi Hadid , Martha Hunt, Ashley Avignone and Kennedy Rayé Black attended a sleepover at Swift's NYC pad, and then her concert in Pennsylvania.

According to E News , the gang went from a slumber party at Swift's TriBeCa place to the Reading, Pennsylvania house where she grew up, to her concert that night. Supermodel Hadid (perhaps the Karlie Kloss of this new era?) posted a picture from the concert to Instagram Stories and wrote, "If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorswift. I'm so proud to experience this celebration of clarity & strength with you. WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon"

In addition to posing for a group pic in Swift's childhood bedroom, the gang also took a candid backstage that ended up on everyone's Insta with a slightly different caption, amusingly enough. Hey, when the Huji app filters come through, they really come through.

