Taylor Swift Invites Hayley Kiyoko Onstage to Perform "Curious" at Reputation Tour Stop

During her 1989 World Tour in 2015, Taylor Swift made a habit at every single show of bringing out another musician and joining them for a duet of one of their biggest hits. While she's largely moved away from that practice on this year's Reputation Stadium Tour—sans a brief appearance by longtime pal Selena Gomez at one of her Pasadena, California, stops in May—on Thursday (the first of her two nights at Boston's Gillette Stadium), Swift invited Hayley Kiyoko onstage to perform her hit song "Curious ."

Both pop stars shared photos and videos from the collab on Instagram later Thursday night. "DO NOT KNOW HOW TO COMPREHEND WHAT JUST HAPPENED. PLEASE LET ME KNOW. THANK YOU. @taylorswift #20gayteen," Kiyoko captioned a clip of the performance, in which Swift appears to have quickly learned Kiyoko's choreography for the song. "UM @hayleykiyoko THAT WAS INSANE!! Thank you so much for coming to surprise the crowd tonight at @gillettestadium - THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!! So stoked this was your first stadium performance, and you absolutely killed it," Swift wrote alongside her version of the video, adding a plethora of party emojis.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The duet invitation was the logical follow-up to the pair's initial interaction earlier this year. In March, Kiyoko was attacked by Swifties who assumed she was throwing shade at their snake-loving queen when, in an interview with Refinery29 , she said, "I've had several music industry execs say, 'You're doing another music video about girls?' I literally looked at them and was like, 'Um, yeah...Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she's unoriginal.'" Swift soon called off her angry fans and came to Kiyoko's defense, writing on Tumblr , "We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I've never encountered homophobia and she has. It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests."

Kiyoko later spoke to W about what it was like having Swift stand up for her right to sing about whatever she wants. "That was crazy. I just woke up one morning, and everyone was like, 'What happened with you and T. Swift?' and I was like, 'I don't know. I don't know her.' I don’t know her personally, but she said such a wonderful thing, and it was so well put," she said. "I really appreciated it, because I think it was taken out of context. I didn't even see what happened, but I just know that she responded and understood what I was trying to say, which was just, basically, I want to sing about girls 24/7 and not have that be unoriginal. She stood up for the situation and the message that I was trying to convey, which is, you know, everyone should be able to sing about what they want, all the time, over and over again. I really respected that and appreciated that."

The 27-year-old added, "Anyway, if I ever meet her, I'll give her a big hug." Or, you know, perform her own single in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans with her.