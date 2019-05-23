Arnold Schwarzenegger always promised us he’d be back, so the shock of his appearance in the just-released first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is a bit muted, especially compared to the reaction to the return of Linda Hamilton. That’s right, folks. Hamilton is back, too, reprising her role as Sarah Connor for the third time, and first since Terminator 2: Judgement Day .

It makes sense, considering that James Cameron, the film’s executive producer, has called the latest installment of the action franchise a direct sequel to his landmark 1991 film. That means that all the Terminator sequels that came after it essentially never happened, at least in the context of the franchise’s universe. That’s a good thing, especially for anyone who’s seen those three ill-advised films.

As the trailer makes clear, Dark Fate , which was directed by Tim Miller, does indeed look like a return to the franchise’s winning formula. We have another terminator, played here by Mackenzie Davis , who’s been tasked with protecting a human (Natalia Reyes), from yet another terminator, played by Gabriel Luna, with the same the kind of liquid metal properties that made Robert Patrick’s iconic T-1000 so menacing.

But let’s get real. The main attraction here is Hamilton, who at 62 looks more badass than ever, with her trusty rocket-propelled grenade launcher in tow. There are still a lot of questions that the trailer doesn’t answer, like how Schwarzenegger’s terminator survived after melting himself in T2 . And who exactly sent Davis’s terminator to protect Reyes’s character? And why is Reyes’s character worthy of protection?

We’ll find out the answers to these questions and more, when Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1. Watch the thrilling first trailer below.

