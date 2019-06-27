As promised, Rocky and Ross Lynch are only just getting started with their new band The Driver Era —never mind that the latter has been hitting up red carpets left and right with Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood , his costars in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. (Ross stars as Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's maybe, maybe-not former flame.)

As filming of parts three and four fast approaches, those hangs are about to go back to being full-time. But before returning to Vancouver, Ross has been taking care of some unfinished business: Making the most of the time with his 24-year-old brother—not only by joining him in releasing the band's debut album X , this Friday, but in building up anticipation with the release of their latest song, "Nobody Knows," which premieres exclusively on W below.

This isn't the first time the 23-year-old actor has proven his commitment to the band; after shooting part two of Sabrina wrapped, Ross devoted his brief hiatus to cranking out songs in the studio with Rocky, plus embarking on yet another tour. (Between The Driver Era and their previous group, R5, they've played more than 350 shows.) Thanks to all that time on the road, The Driver Era's super-fans will no doubt recognize "Nobody Knows"—not to mention quite a few of the other 10 songs on X. Ross and Rocky have already built up enough of a live audience and fanbase that even before their debut album's official release—and even back in April, when the brothers spoke with W ahead of playing yet another sold-out show—their fans have already learned the words enough to sing along.

As for their latest, "Nobody Knows" is so catchy that after even one listen, it's hard not to get the words stuck in your head. (That's particularly true of the chorus: "Nobody knows she likes to dance like a mad man / Nobody knows she wants to dance like his girlfriend.") As for the meaning behind them: "Life seems to always surprise me. No matter how consistent something can be or feel, six months later, that something that you thought you knew is no longer. 'Nobody Knows' reminds me of times like that," Rocky told W , before casually adding that "it's also about groupies."

Rest assured: Ross might be about to hole up in Vancouver, but this won't be the last you'll hear of The Driver Era. As Rocky can attest, Ross takes care to bring a "portable studio" along with him to Canada—and, more often than not, an acoustic guitar to set.

