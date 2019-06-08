Full disclosure: this writer doesn’t watch The Good Place . So if you’ve come here to read a piece about the beloved NBC comedy coming to an end, one that is littered with The Good Place -related puns, you’ve come to the wrong place. Instead, what you’ll get is a straight-ahead story about the announcement made by the show’s creator, Mike Schur, in which he revealed that the show’s fourth season will be its last.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” he wrote in a statement posted to the show’s official Twitter account. “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons—just over 50 episodes—was the right lifespan.”

"I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place , and for letting us end it on our own schedule," he continued. "I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot."

While the show—which chronicles the adventures of a group of people in the afterlife—wasn’t an immediate hit, a combination of strong word of mouth and winning performances by the likes of Kristen Bell and Ted Danson helped turn it into something of a phenomenon. Again, this writer has not yet watched it, but he joins all of you in your time of mourning.

