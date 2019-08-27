If Timothée Chalamet with a bowl cut wasn't enough to get you on board for The King , the first teaser trailer has finally arrived and this should do it for you.

The film, which will compete out of competition at Venice Film Festival before its theatrical and Netflix streaming future is decided, is directed by David Michôd and co-written by director Joel Edgerton (who also co-stars alongside Chalamet). The story follows the evolution of young Chalamet as he goes from bad boy Prince Henry to brooding King Henry V. The real-life historical figure the character is based on united France and England and led the charge on The Hundred Years' War (a war that actually lasted longer than 100 years, from 1337–1453).

Meanwhile, Edgerton plays a drunkard knight named Falstaff who tries to sway the future king from his rightful path of uniting France and England. Robert Pattinson plays Henry's long-haired French rival, The Dauphin, Ben Mendelsohn plays King Henry IV, who dies and leaves the throne to his son, and Lily-Rose Depp plays Catherine, Henry's French lover-turned-wife.

In the first 20 seconds of the trailer, King Chalamet (or is he simply a prince at that point?) appears to order a beheading before revealing his attempt at a 15th century English accent. (Depp, whose mother is French, thankfully nails her accent as the young French woman who eventually marries Henry in the Shakespeare adaptation because they can both bond over a sense of humor instead of a shared language.) Then, while he's complaining about how heavy his crown is, we see our little prince getting a bath before he is anointed King of England. Chalamet playing a moody young adult who has a chic haircut (and a lot of furs)? Seems right up his alley , doesn't it?

