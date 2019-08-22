It's hard to believe that it's only been a decade since The L Word was last on air. The seminal series is most associated with its groundbreaking—and now rather dated—representation of early-aughts lesbian life in Los Angeles, with all the teeny tiny glasses, skinny scarves, and problematic perceptions of transgender individuals that came with it. And yet, as a newly platinum blonde Alice Pieszecki (once again played by Leisha Hailey) puts it in the new teaser for Showtime's reboot of the series, The L Word: Generation Q , "That hiatus felt really long. It felt like a decade, right?"

The teaser, which Showtime released on Thursday with the caption " gay panic ensues ," kicks off with Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) announcing her bid for mayor of Los Angeles. Clearly, she's returned from New York City, where she and Tina were about to take off for when the show's sixth and final season came to an end. But it's also possible that that move never panned out, seeing as at some point over the past decade, Bette underwent another major life change: She and Tina are officially over—again. (Whether Laurel Holloman, who played Tina in the original series, will make a cameo or two in the reboot remains unclear.)

Of course, Bette's already moved on—with one of the show's newcomers, no less. And Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) wouldn't be Shane McCutcheon if the same weren't true for her, too. In between scenes of Bette making out with an apparent underling in her office, and Shane stripping down a lace bra-wearing brunette, we also get a glimpse at Alice (Leisha Hailey)'s new life as a talk show host. (And apparently head of her own production company, from the look of the pink and blue signs that spell out "Alice Production"—with a suspiciously vaginal-shaped "I" in Alice at that.)

So, where's the rest of the crew? Unfortunately, Shane, Alice, and Bette are the only remaining core members. From the look of the teaser, in addition to Tina, we won't be seeing much, if anything, of Kit (Pam Grier) or Helena (Rachel Shelley) either. (Given how the chose to cast cisgender actors to play transgender characters has aged , the chances look slim to none that Daniela Sea will return as Max.) Oddly enough, though, the possibility does exist that we'll be seeing some of the dearly departed Dana Fairbanks (Erin Daniels)—and the not so dearly departed Jenny Schechter (Mia Kirshner).

Marja-Lewis Ryan, who's taken over for Ilene Chaiken as the series's creator, has tapped some newer, younger—and, importantly, more diverse—talent, for whom the teaser serves as a promising debut. There's Jacqueline Toboni as Sarah Finley, a blonde, Shane-esque millennial who's still sorting out her sexuality; Leo Sheng as Micah Lee, an adjunct professor; Dani Nùñez as Arienne Mandi, a PR exec; Sophie Suarez as Rosanny Zayas, a TV producer; and—drum roll—Jordan Hull as Angelica Porter-Kennard, aka Bette and Tina's daughter Angie. For better or for worst, you'll have plenty of time to study up on each ahead of the reboot's premiere later this year.

