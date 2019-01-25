The closer we inch towards the 91st installment of the Oscars , the more drama that pops up. The latest? The 2019 Academy Awards will apparently be breaking from protocol in yet another way by only inviting some of the best original song nominees. According to the latest report, just two of the songs up for the award will be performed — the rest have been cut.

So which ones will grace the stage? The first, you could certainly guess. We will finally be treated to a live rendition of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born , as sources tell Variety . It would be a major disappointment if that particular song wasn't performed at the Academy Awards. After all, the film is not only a classic Hollywood story, it is one of the biggest cultural moments of the year — plus the scene it's performed in is, arguably, the emotional peak of the movie.

The other song that will be reportedly performed will also be sure to delight the younger people watching along — something that the Oscars desperately needs to do in light of its declining viewership . Kendrick Lamar and SZA will likely be treating us all to "All the Stars" from the Black Panther soundtrack.

As for the artists up for awards that got cut from performing, we will be missing Emily Blunt singing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns and Jennifer Hudson, an Oscars veteran performer, doing “I’ll Fight” from RBG . Additionally, we will not be seeing a performance of “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from Netflix's The Ballad of Buster Scruggs . Who knows, though, because according to Variety the Academy's official statement is that no decisions have been made for sure about the performances yet.

Other cuts to the music segment of the show may include the Oscars for other sound categories like editing and mixing being presented during commercials. That, as well as the reduced number of performers, are all in effort to keep the show down to three hours. Considering the Oscars don't even have a host for 2019 , that shouldn't be too hard to accomplish. At least, one can only hope that it's not.