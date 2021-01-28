Timothée Chalamet is in hot demand in Hollywood, but the bankable star may be reuniting with the director that helped launched his career. Deadline reports that Chalamet is in talks to work with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on another love story called Bones & All, though this one has no peaches and a much darker twist.

Not much is known about the project, as it appears to be in the earliest production stages. Bones & All will be based on author Camille DeAngelis’s novel of the same name. It is described as a cannibalistic horror-love story, which sounds especially fascinating, given Guadagnino’s deliriously macabre take on Suspiria. He’s also in talks with actress Taylor Russell (Escape Room, Lost in Space, Waves), a budding star to keep your eyes on.

Much of Chalamet’s output has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Though, his films Dune and The French Dispatch should finally arrive in front of fans this year. He will also be one of several A-List stars in Netflix’s upcoming satire Don’t Look Up.

As for the Call Me By Your Name sequel? Given the very disturbing allegations of actual nonfiction cannibalism against co-star Armie Hammer, that project’s future is, understandably in doubt. Actions have consequences.

