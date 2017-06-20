Netflix has just released the first trailer for its darkly comedic new feature film, To the Bone , starring Lily Collins . According to EW , Collins plays 20-year-old Ellen, a longtime veteran of the anorexia rehab circuit who finds new hope at her latest treatment center, run by an "unconventional doctor" played by Keanu Reeves.

To the Bone , which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is the feature film debut for writer/director Marti Noxon, co-creator of Lifetime's UnREAL and one of the major creative forces behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer . The film was inspired by Noxon's own adolescent experiences with anorexia and bulimia, but as important as the project was to her, it almost didn't happen.

Noxon told Indiewire , “It seemed like male producers didn’t understand...I was told a number of times that it was just too small a topic. I was, like, ‘What? Really?’ Half the movies that get made are about some really talented white guy who understands jazz, you know? So many of the indie movies that get made are not about topics that touch millions and millions of people.” (Not to mention, eating disorders affect millions of people.)

Once Noxon found female producers, though, everybody was on the same page.

Collins, too, has experienced struggles with eating disorders. To prepare for the role, she drew on her own life experience and spoke to the head of the eating disorders department at UCLA.

Although she was supervised by a nutritionist as she lost weight for the role, she was scared to get back into that headspace for the film, she said in an interview with Refinery29 .

Still, it felt like the right project at the right time; Collins had just completed the chapter of her book about her eating disorder struggles when she got the script for To the Bone , so "it was like the universe literally throwing it in my face saying, this is something you need to address either for yourself or for other young people going through it out there," she said.

To the Bone hits Netflix on July 14. Of course, you can spot her in another Netflix movie, Okja , on June 28th.

RELATED: Lily Collins Went to Her First Cannes Film Festival with Okja, a Movie About a Giant Pig

Pharrell, Lily Collins and More Read Chanel's Seven Most Inspiring Quotes: