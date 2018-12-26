Horror auteur Jordan Peele is set to return to haunt your nightmares with with Us , his follow up to [Get Out (https://www.wmagazine.com/topic/get-out) which looks like it might be even scarier than his 2017 debut.

The film serves as a Black Panther reunion of sorts for its stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, who play a pair of parents headed to the beach for a vacation with their two kids, where they spend time with another married couple played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

The buzz surrounding Us has only intensified after the Christmas Day release of its first official trailer, in which the family of four is stalked by another red jumpsuit wearing, scissor-wielding family of four that happens to be their mirror image. Before the release of this trailer—which teases the concept that "we are our own worst enemy" in every frame—there wasn't too much readily available information about the film circulating out there. Peele kept the plot tightly under wraps even after it was announced that Moss, Duke, and Nyong'o would star, but the trailer for Us reveals that the film might serve up a mix of Funny Games and The Strangers , two home invasion horror flicks that terrorized audiences in the aughts.

Knowing Peele and his attention to detail and symbolism with his directorial debut, he's going to ask audiences to give Us a close reading, in which one would be required to analyze the plethora of rabbits on display (the trailer shows a room full of them near its end, but the daughter's shirt is embroidered with a bunny from the jump), or the significance of Luniz's "I Got 5 On It," which recurs throughout the clip. But don't anticipate Us to hold too many similarities to Get Out ; the director introduced the trailer last week with a few words on the subject. “[It was] very important for me to have a black family at the center of a horror film,” Peele told the audience in Los Angeles, according to Gizmodo . “But it’s also important to note this movie, unlike Get Out , is not about race. It is, instead, about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth: the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies.”

Just expect a lot of fan theories to pop up between now and March 15, when the film hits theaters.

Related: Jurnee Smollett-Bell to Star in Jordan Peele's Adaptation of Lovecraft Country