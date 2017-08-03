Grace Jones , the paradigmatic singer, actress and model, let documentary director Sophie Fiennes follow her around with cameras over the course of an entire decade, and the resulting film, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami , will be one of the most hotly anticipated celebrity documentaries of the year when it premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Finally, the public gets our smallest peek about what that 10 years of footage holds with the first teaser trailer. It doesn't give us much of an idea about what topics the film will cover, but it does give a sense of how intimate Fiennes (who is sister of the actors Ralph and Joseph) was able to get with her cameras. Set to the beat from Jones's single "Pull Up to My Bumper," we first get a glimpse of Jones putting on her own makeup in the back of what we can only assume is a long black limousine. It then shifts to a backstage vanity where we witness Jones sculpting out what are already some of the world's most iconic cheekbones. Basically, it's a minimalist makeup tutorial in the form of a trailer.

Though, a few choice quotes from Jones can be heard.

"You have to be a high flying b-tch, sometimes," she says with laugh. "Sometimes you have to be a high flying b-tch."

Ain't it the truth.

Thought she never quite reached the chart success of all those who followed her, Jones basically laid the foundation on which all modern pop stars are built. The Jamaica native started out her career as a model, but by 1977 secured a record deal. Her incorporation of high fashion, avant garde stage costumes, frequent collaborations with visual artists, and ability to mold her image with the help of fashion photographers are all part of the pop star playbook today, and Jones certainly knows it.

"Trends come along and people say, 'Follow that trend,'" she famously wrote in her 2015 memoir I'll Never Write My Memoirs . "There’s a lot of that around at the moment: 'Be like Sasha Fierce (Beyonce). Be like Miley Cyrus. Be like Rihanna. Be like Lady Gaga. Be like Rita Ora and Sia. Be like Madonna.' I cannot be like them—except to the extent that they are already being like me."

"I have been so copied by those people who have made fortunes that people assume I am that rich," she continued. "But I did things for the excitement, the dare, the fact that it was new, not for the money, and too many times I was the first, not the beneficiary."

The fact that to this day, the 69-year-old still does her own makeup before a gig only underlines her point.

Related: Grace Jones: How a Diva Does a Book Signing

Bradley Cooper Thought Grace Jones Was Hot in James Bond: