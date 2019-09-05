Waves , the latest A24 film to release a trailer, is probably not something you're going to be able to sit through without shedding at least one tear.

Set in South Florida, Waves follows two teens in a suburban black family who, according to the official synopsis provided by A24, go through an "epic emotional journey" together after a major loss. Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell play siblings Tyler and Emily, and the film also stars This is Us 's Sterling K. Brown as their "well-intentioned but domineering" father and Renée Elise Goldsberry (from Hamilton on Broadway) plays their mother. The whole thing is a recipe for tears.

The film also boasts the talent of A24 darlings Lucas Hedges and Alexa Demie , who play the love interests of Emily and Tyler. Hedges and Russell have also brought their onscreen romance off screen (they were spotted together on the kiss cam at a Knicks game in December, and front row at the Gucci Cruise 2020 show earlier this summer).

Though the trailer is set to the song "Godspeed" by Frank Ocean, the film is supposedly a musical with a score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. There were also rumors circulating that Kanye West might have a hand in the soundtrack, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Waves is directed by Trey Edward Shults, who garnered critical acclaim for his 2015 drama Krisha and 2017 apocalyptic horror film It Comes at Night , which also starred Harrison, Jr. Both films were also distributed by A24, making Waves the third project the director has created in conjunction with the indie distributor.

After its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival, Waves received rave reviews from critics. After it screens at Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, it will swell into theaters on November 1, 2019.

