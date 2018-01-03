Speculation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's wedding continues. But it's no longer about what type of dress she's going to wear, or where the couple will live, but rather who will walk her down the aisle.

E! News has revealed that a source says Markle is hoping her mother will walk her down the aisle in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 , instead of her father. In recent months, Markle has been spotted spending time with her mom, Doria Ragland, a yoga teacher, many times — Ragland even attended the Prince Harry–organized Invictus Games in Toronto in October — while she has yet to be seen with her father, Thomas Markle.

This report deserves to be taken with a grain of salt, however, since another anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight just a few weeks ago that she'd prefer to stick to tradition and be walked down the aisle by her father. "She does want him included and she wants to uphold tradition," the source said.

Thomas did offer his congratulations to his daughter and soon-to-be son in law via a joint statement with Ragland shortly after the royal duo announced their engagement in November. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together," the statement read in part. Markle's father further expressed his excitement for his daughter's big day when British outlet The Mirror tracked him down in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. "I'm very pleased. I'm delighted," Thomas said, before adding that he'd "love to" be the one to walk Markle down the aisle this spring.

For the record, Kate Middleton stuck to tradition at her own wedding: Her father, Michael Middleton, escorted her down the aisle at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. But, if Markle enters her wedding on the arm of her mother, it wouldn't be the first time she's done things a little differently than her future sister in law. Most recently, she spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth II's country estate in Sandringham — festivities that Middleton wasn't invited to attend in the months before her own royal wedding.