Wyatt Russell (of 22 Jump Street and Lodge 49 ) married Meredith Hagner (of Ingrid Goes West and Search Party ) over the long weekend in Snowmass Village, near Aspen, Colorado, and it appears that the event was as cowboy as it gets.

The wedding took place at the home of Russell's parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and was attended by the whole family, including his actor siblings Oliver Hudson ( Splitting Up Together ) and Kate Hudson . The theme was "Western" and, reports People , guests arrived at the home by school bus. On Friday, Russell and Hagner were spotted in a "Texas tuxes" (denim on denim) and matching white cowboy hats, and the next day the whole gang got in on the dress-up fun; another People article includes snapshots of the whole family in vests, turquoise jewelry, and all manner of wild west fashion.

Guests apparently got in on the theme as well. Writer/actor Jordan Firstman and Search Party co-creator Charles Rogers were an especially stylish couple, and blessed Instagram with not only some stunning ranch-y looks, but also a video of Rogers riding a mechanical bull at the reception (yep, they had a mechanical bull at the reception):

And here's Hawn getting into the spirit in a cowboy hat:

Colorado is clearly a special place for the couple; it's where Russell proposed to Hagner last Christmas, and they've vacationed at the Hawn ranch many times. Per Us, they met and fell in love on the set of 2016's Folk Hero & Funny Guy and share a house in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. Shortly after saying "yes," Hagner posted sweet pictures from, presumably, the Colorado ranch of her and her now-husband celebrating their engagement. She wrote on Instagram, "the love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

We can only hope the wedding was just as "epic." Congratulations to the newlyweds, and yee haw partner!

