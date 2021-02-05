Zayn Pulls a Tilda Swinton, Will Let You Watch Him Sleep

Zayn Malik would like you to watch him sleep, for science …and sponsorship. In a partnership with Coors Beer, the singer will undergo an experiment designed to influence his dreams, and you can watch it on Instagram Live. This is technically much more accessible than Tilda Swinton sleeping in a clear acrylic box for the sake of art.

The project, which sounds like a subplot from Inception, involves implanting a dream about Coors’ Super Bowl commercial into Malik’s sleep cycle. He will be connected to brain wave monitoring sensors, watch a stimulus video designed to make him dream about beer, and — if the experiment succeeds— will report back about any images he saw while asleep. The video was produced by Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a Harvard psychology professor, who worked with artist David Lawson to create a vision of “clean mountain air” and “refreshing streams,” as they describe in a press release video.

If this all seems very convoluted, that’s because it is — even Malik calls it “messed up,” but seems game to “give it a go.” After all, being paid to sleep sounds like every newborn parent’s dream come true, pun intended. Catch the Instagram Live stream on February 6 at 10:30 pm EST.