The globally acclaimed musician, who is the first cover star for Volume 3, W magazine's Music Issue, tries his hand at ASMR using a range of snacks (including a giant Rice Krispy Treat), and a can of chips. It's worth noting that the multitalented recording artist is particularly adept in another category: whispering in the ASMR style while he discusses his favorite parts of Puerto Rico and growing up singing in a church choir.