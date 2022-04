"That was, like, incredible. Everyone's freaking out." Even Benito Skinner, the comedian better known by his handle @bennydrama, can't believe how good he is at ASMR. In this interview—conducted entirely in a whisper, as ASMR requires—Skinner describes his childhood in Idaho ("potatoes and Republicans"), moving to New York City in pursuit of acting, and his love for Lady Gaga's Born This Way album.