50 Years
Cindy Crawford, Iman, and More Supers Relive Their Favorite Moments in W
by W Magazine
Cindy Crawford’s pregnancy photo shoot. Rihanna in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic landscape. And, as Iman herself puts it: “The glorious Dolly Parton—who’s more original than her?” All of these and more incredible artistic turns have been documented within the pages of W magazine for 50 years. Now, our cover stars Crawford, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Adut Akech, Loli Bahia, Anok Yai, Christy Turlington, Precious Lee, and Iman are reliving their favorite moments from half a century of fashion, art, Hollywood, design, and fabulous people.