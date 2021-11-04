Hailee Steinfeld Explores ASMR

Hailee Steinfeld is a bona-fide triple threat. As an actress, model, and singer, she's garnered millions of fans since her breakout in 2010 Western drama True Grit. And now, she can add "ASMRtist" to her résumé. In her ASMR interview, Steinfeld discusses her favorite moment from Pitch Perfect 2 (spoiler: it's the finale, because, in her words, "Flashlight. Duh."), and how her starring role in Dickinson influenced her songwriting while working on her debut album—all while writing with a quill pen, cracking a can of seltzer, and rustling pom-poms.